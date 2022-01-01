Mosaic Life Care announces first baby of the New Year

Mosaic Life Care announced the first local baby of the New Year is a baby boy.
Dylan was born in St. Joseph at 3:06 p.m. on January 1. He weighs seven pounds.
"Dylan wasn't as excited as we were that he was the first baby born in the new year! But he's still as precious as ever. Congrats to Mom and Dad!" Mosaic Life Care said in a post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.