Community members came together Friday to celebrate and raise funds to support education and patient assistance through the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
The Ignite Annual Fundraiser welcomed Mosaic Foundation employees, volunteers and contributors striving to "create a healthy today, a health tomorrow and become healthy together."
Continuing from previous years, the event funds the foundation's educational programs as well as the patient assistant fund.
"So our community comes together really to support three things," said Julie Gaddie, Mosaic Foundation president. "Our patient assistance fund, which is very important to our patients at the hospital, a future workforce scholarship geared towards health care to help fill some of those very difficult positions. And then finally, our educational programs that the foundation is known for and the hallmark of our work."
At last year's fundraiser, the foundation was able to raise $220,000 for the programs. Within the first hour of the event, organizers were confident they would match, if not beat, that total amount this year.
Local vendors provided the food and refreshments while a local band, K.C. Flow, provided the entertainment.
"Tonight features really the best of St. Joe in our region," Gaddie said. "We have five caterers, we have bar service from a local provider. All of our things ... are really the things that make us special."
The evening also featured a cash bar and auction items that participants could bid on varying from home décor to Hawaiian Bros gift baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.