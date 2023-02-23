Mosaic hosts design sessions for the new Children’s Discovery Center

Mosaic Life Care Foundation hosted a series of design sessions this week to bring together content experts and project designer to collaborate on different design ideas for the new Children’s Discovery Center.
Foundation President Julie Gaddie said it’s been a productive week.
Mark Catton, the lead project designer and principal at M. Catton & Co. LLC, said there has been great involvement with community members throughout this entire planning process.
The Mosaic Life Care Foundation brought together content experts, project designers and the community to discuss different ideas for the new Children’s Discovery Center.
“We're really excited to have our design team and our construction teams coming together this week to meet with community members from across our region, working together to build a first-class Discovery Center right here in Downtown St. Joseph,” Gaddie said.
Mosaic also opened the design sessions to community members to offer their input.
“We've had an enormous response to participating in the design sessions this week,” Gaddie said. “There’s been representation from many businesses, organizations, community leaders, interested people and educators. Everyone's coming together just to make sure that we are building a best-in-class facility.”
“I think the important thing about the process this week especially is getting all of the folks from St. Joe to participate,” Catton said. “I think we did this once before on the content development side, and we had over 200 people from St. Joe come in and sit in with us and help us develop that part of it. We're going to have hundreds this week by the end of the week that are doing the same thing.”
Gaddie said it was a top priority to include the community in the design process.
“Our goal this week is to continue at the Discovery Center as a new chapter, both in our community and in our region," she said. “Knowing that the that the folks of our region have had a tremendous amount of input is going to make opening the discovery center that more exciting.”
The community’s excitement for the new center translates to the design team, Catton said.
“It really energizes my team when the folks here are excited about the project and anxious for this project,” Catton said. “It just makes us that much more excited to do good work for you all.”
Catton said they’ve had many conversations this week about making the new discovery center an enjoyable place for parents, not just children.
“We want to we want to make this an engaging environment for both the children and the parents,” Catton said. “We don't want to create a space that the parents just drop their kids off or sit in the corner and play on their phone. We want the parents and the children to be involved and play, which is work for children.”
The Children’s Discovery Center, located at 521 Felix St., is set to open in the fall of 2024 with construction already underway. The new space will include 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, space for babies from birth to 18 months old, an Exploratorium on the roof, a gift shop and concessions.
