Mosaic Life Care is highlighting its CardioPulmonary Rehab program and support groups for individuals dealing with breathing issues during pulmonary rehab week.
The rehab program is designed for anyone with lung disorders who could benefit from having their quality of life improved through an increase in mobility and muscle mass, and complete more activities without being short of breath.
Norma Conant is in charge of the program and constantly sees patients' overall health moving in a positive direction.
"They just feel so much better in what they can do at home is really gratifying to see," Conant said.
Willie Hayes, a COPD patient since 2016, could barely walk around the indoor track when he first started coming.
"They had me walk around and I had to stop twice to get around and the next time I came back I only had to stop once," Hayes said.
Now Hayes can walk multiple times around the track without stopping and can walk on a treadmill for 40 minutes. Hayes knows that the program is only going to benefit his health and thinks of the staff as family.
"Some days you feel like doing it and somedays you just push yourself through it, but you feel better when you go out the door," Hayes said.
Conant said some patients are scared to come, but the doctors highly encourage it so they can monitor patients' oxygen levels as they complete activities.
"When patients have trouble breathing they're afraid to exercise on their own because if they get too winded, they won't know how to recuperate," Conant said. "We can monitor that and they feel a lot more comfortable being in a situation like this."
Conant said the rehab program and the inspiration club help COPD patients with mental health, such as depression, loneliness and anxiety.
"Finding out that they can get back to doing their normal activities without having problems does help them emotionally," Conant said.
In order to be enrolled in the program, patients must have a qualifying lung disorder and be recommended by a doctor.
The monthly inspiration club is open to anyone dealing with lung issues. It meets the second Monday of each month from the 3:30 to4:40 p.m. in the CardioPulmonary Rehab classroom.