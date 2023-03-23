Community Conversation: Julie Gaddie, Mosaic Life Care Foundation
Video play button

The Children’s Discovery Center has been a two-year project overseen by the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, and the foundation leader highlighted the goal on Thursday of bringing families together.

“It is designed to be a family experience,” said Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation. She added that a goal of the new center will be for families to have fun together and “learn to be healthy as a family.”

Charles Christian can be reached at charles.christian@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowChristian.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.