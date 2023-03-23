Charles Christian sits down with Julie Gaddie, President of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, to discuss the forthcoming Children's Discovery Center, as well as other projects of MLC that enhance the health of St. Joseph and the region. | Read more: https://newspressnow.com
File photo | News-Press NOW
Mosaic Life Care Foundation President Julie Gaddie talks about design sessions for the Children’s Discovery Center in a February photo.
The Children’s Discovery Center has been a two-year project overseen by the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, and the foundation leader highlighted the goal on Thursday of bringing families together.
“It is designed to be a family experience,” said Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation. She added that a goal of the new center will be for families to have fun together and “learn to be healthy as a family.”
The project is being funded by both private and public funds, including American Rescue Plan Act funding from the special federal program instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center will be a ticketed experience. Families will be able to buy a family pass or individual tickets to participate. Right now, a great deal of internal preparation of the building site is taking place to prepare for what Gaddie said will be a fun and enriching experience for the whole family.
Spearheading this major addition to Downtown is a reflection of the overall goals of Mosaic Life Care Foundation, which has served St. Joseph and the surrounding areas (under various names) since 1982.
“The mission of the foundation is to promote and grow healthy, thriving communities,” Gaddie said. “We’re in the work of making sure that when you need health care, you have exceptional health care right here in your hometown. But also, we look at how we grow the community as a whole.”
This holistic approach is demonstrated not only through a variety of health care projects and opportunities that Mosaic helps provide in the area, but also through educational endeavors like emPowerU in St. Joseph. EmPowerU is housed on Sixth Street in St. Joseph that provides special educational opportunities for students from age 10 through high school graduation.
Gaddie said that the mission involves helping St. Joseph become “an attractive community to young families as they’re shopping for a place to live and work.” EmPoweU, according to Gaddie, exists to assist students learn more about community engagement and to teach young people how to be community leaders.
“We need another generation coming behind us to be the leaders of our community as we go forward,” she said.
Gaddie, who has a doctorate in education, came to her leadership position at Mosaic about five years ago. Previously, her work in education included being a special education teacher and, for 18 years, a principal in the St. Joseph School District. That experience, she said, taught her about the importance of all aspects of the community working together. She noted that she learned, “it was going to take health care, industry, business and education all working together to propel us forward.”
She added that her experiences in education, including participation in the networks that take place among all aspects of the St. Joseph community, inform her current position, because she has seen that it takes the entire community working together to sustain the community in the future.
Although the ongoing development of the Children’s Discovery Center, including its opening later this year, continues to be a major current focus of the foundation, Gaddie added that big projects are still happening on the hospital side.
“We have a beautiful new cancer center and survivorship clinic that we’re excited to be part of and support,” she said.
She added that attracting and retaining rural health providers will also continue to be a key focus in the coming months.
