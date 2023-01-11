A $500,000 donation to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation is boosting its Children's Discovery Center project.
The donation was given earlier last week by the Sunderland Foundation, which has been around since 1945 and focuses on funding nonprofits' special projects for families and people in need. The foundation offers the majority of its grants to areas of higher education, human services, arts and culture, and health care and hospitals.
Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said that the foundation is excited about the partnership.
"They're looking for projects that promote safety, that promote vibrant, innovative opportunities for communities and we are really pleased that they've been a wonderful partner and we look forward to the opportunity to work with them," Gaddie said.
The donation will support the construction cost of the project, which is in total $19 million. Construction funding is a collaborative effort among the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, Mosaic Life Care, the city and the county, as well as $3 million of private donations. Since November, $1 million in private philanthropy donations have been raised.
Development of the Discovery Center will take place over the next 18 months.
"The opening timeline is fall of 2024," Gaddie said. "This is a design-build, meaning that we're doing the design work and the building of the build out of the building all at the same time."
Gaddie said that the foundation is excited to bring the Discovery Center to the downtown St. Joseph area.
"The importance of it being Downtown ... we can grow both with the new hotel coming, the Civic Arena," Gaddie said. "Being able to keep that energy going, moving forward, the community continues to be a partner."
The goal of the Discovery Center will be to engage young families that are raising children from birth until 10 years old. Gaddie said that children will have the opportunity to learn many different healthy habits that they can use their whole lives.
"We're thinking about kinds of nutritional food options, how much water should you drink a day, exercise and how much screen time is appropriate," Gaddie said. "We'll be working through the exhibits and the messaging of the Discovery Center to really help families make smart, informed decisions about their own health and the health of their children."
As the project moves forward, Gaddie expressed appreciation for the community's involvement with the project.
"This kind of project comes together because so many people have made the personal decision to work together," Gaddie said. "When we look at all of our partners, school district, the county hospital and community leaders, we just really want to express our appreciation of the opportunity to bring this to life."
