The traditional classroom experience isn’t the only thing kids have been missing out on this school year. With many spending parts of their week remote schooling in front of a computer screen, physical activity can fall by the wayside.
While some students are back in the classroom as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many others are in front of a computer several days a week for school. These children aren’t able to run around the playground during recess and may not end their school day with sports activities. Instead they are spending more and more time behind a computer screen or television.
Monitoring a child’s screen time along with their eating habits can be just as important for parents as ensuring kids are wearing masks and socially distancing.
“So as pediatricians we worry about kids who are not physically active consistently, because of the risk of increasing weight gain and obesity,” said Dr. Amanda Williams, pediatrician and co-founder of Peacock Pediatrics in St. Joseph.
Almost 1 in 3 teens and children are considered obese or overweight in the U.S. Obesity among children isn’t just about the weight but the increased risk of health disorders that may arise.
Just as adults can easily gain weight, children can too, especially because children learn directly from their environment and what their parents are eating.
Parents must lead by example and refrain from reaching for sugary foods and opt for healthier options, according to Williams.
“I tell parents every day, your kids will do what you do. So if you want your kids to make good healthy eating choices, model that behavior for them,” Williams said. “Choose the apple, choose the carrots, choose fresh vegetables and fruits over processed snacks and foods.”
Officials with the St. Joseph School District have tried to help combat weight gain in children whether they are doing school virtually or in person.
“As a school district, the great thing is we have most of our kids in the classroom, and they are still able to participate in PE,” said Maria Burnham, coordinator of health services for St. Joseph School District. “They are still able to participate in recess, which is really good, because they need that time.”
Burnham said the school district also provides activities that kids can do at home to stay active and take a break from the computer screen.
The staff at Peacock Pediatrics has seen an overall decrease in kids coming in to the doctor for wellness exams due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Williams said. But she added keeping up with exams is important as they are the perfect time to screen for unhealthy weight gain and other developmental needs that help with preventing an increase in BMI or catching early obesity.
Parents should remember that doctor’s offices are open and able to perform physicals or yearly checkups for children even during the pandemic.