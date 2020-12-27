Recovery from the July flooding of Contrary Creek has been anything but simple for those living in the more than 200 homes impacted by it on the South Side.
Multiple organizations combined to spend more than $250,000 on everything from rent and hotel rooms to furnaces, plumbing and other materials. Church of Christ Disaster Relief through East Hills Church of Christ alone spent more than $250,000 on new beds, water heaters, washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators, among other things.
This half-a-million-dollar figure doesn’t include any labor, as many of the churches provided volunteers to help. And right when some real progress was happening with construction, another spike in COVID-19 cases caused restrictions.
“Even some of them who are in their houses, it’s still not the standard they deserve, but we got them back home,” United Way President Kylee Strough said.
The disaster itself wasn’t large enough to be declared a federal or state emergency, and since it was a creek that was dammed up by trees, the county and city have denied responsibility.
The city spent $54,000 on the recovery, which included hauling away the destroyed interior of homes. The county spent $13,100, but that expense could increase as Dumpsters still are available in the affected neighborhoods.
Rick and Jinnie Ross watched the flood waters enter their home from their neighbor's house on July 20. Afterwards, they needed new floors, walls and a deep clean.
“We were desperate,” Jinnie Ross said. “And then I get a call from Kylee.”
That call said an anonymous donor had purchased them a new furnace to replace the five space heaters they were using to keep their home warm.
Besides the gift of a primary heat source, InterServ was another organization that raised their spirits.
“When you're working in here and you don't got time, and you're dirty and filthy and you can't go get something to eat, they showed up and gave us meals and stuff. That was great,” Ross said.
Each home had its own unique damages. Some homes were completely lost, while others only had minor issues.
Leslie Ahrens lost her furnace located in her crawl space, but the water didn’t get inside her home. She learned about the flood on July 20 from a Facebook post and quickly rushed home.
“If Contrary Creek was taken care of like it's supposed to be, I don't think it will happen again,” Ahrens said. “The only thing that will, the only thing I've always worried about ever since I moved here was the Mighty Mo.”
Strough has a challenge for the community come next year.
“When the weather warms up and COVID is not spreading as crazy as it is right now, let's get together with St. Joe Serve and Habitat and Grace and Journey Baptist and plan days where we go in,” Strough said. “Let's not forget about those who suffered this South Side flood in 2020 when we get into 2021.”
Organizations that have helped with the South Side flood relief to date include InterServ, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, Habitat for Humanity, Journey Baptist Church, The Keys Christain Fellowship, Grace Evangelical Church, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, East Hills Church of Christ, Bargain Barn, Team Rubicon, American Red Cross, the City of St. Joseph, Buchanan County and other grassroots efforts.