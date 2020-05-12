Missouri recorded 10,006 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 88 from 9,918 on Monday, resulting in a 0.9% increase.
The number of deaths increased from 488 to 524.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 10,192 cases in Missouri and 514 deaths.
In Buchanan County, 464 people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Mosaic Life Care has issued 3,082 tests its service area, with 152 returning a positive result, 2,814 a negative result and 116 still pending. Ten people are inpatients, all others are outpatients.
Kansas is recording 7,116 cases of COVID-19 and 158 deaths as of Monday, the last day for which data is available. The Kansas Department of Health announced it is ending daily reporting and instead will release numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.