COVID-19 has forced local pools to remain closed over the summer or make new adjustments.
In St. Joseph, the Aquatic Center and Krug Pool already have announced they will not be opening for the summer.
The Downtown YMCA for now has limited hours for swimming and reservations have to be made ahead of time.
This is now giving local businesses more customers. Some places have parts on back-order and are scheduling months out.
“This is usually the busiest time of the year,” said Claudine Clark, store manager for A.C. Swimming Pools Inc. “We did not have to close down at all.”
“Business has been booming lately,” Clark said. “A lot of people are putting in pools.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at least daily and shared objects each time they are used.
For keeping the pool clean, above- and in-ground pools should be cleaned and vacuumed at least once a week.
“Well, the best thing to do is get a water test so you know what your pH levels are,” says Clark. “Then shock your pool.”
Most pools will have a pH between 7.2 and 7.8, depending on how the pool is chlorinated.
Looking forward to next year, Hyde Park plans to have a splash pad completed in the spring.