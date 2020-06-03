The City of St. Joseph Health Department, in collaboration with Northwest Health Services, will be providing adult COVID-19 testing for 400 residents next week. The drive-through testing event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at a location in Downtown St. Joseph.

This COVID-19 testing event is open to Missouri residents. Any Missouri resident is eligible regardless of whether they have symptoms, which may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure. Testing for COVID-19 involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and can be uncomfortable. This is active COVID-19 testing, not antibody testing.

Pre-registration is advised and can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/freemocovid19test.com or by calling 877-435-8411. Pre-registration guarantees a test and much faster processing at the testing site.

Participants will have the opportunity to set up a secure online user ID at a portal provided by the processing lab, Quest Diagnostic, to access their test results. Those whose test results are positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from their local health department.

The exact location of the testing will be provided upon registration completion, along with the appointment time.