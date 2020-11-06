A Benton High School senior received the surprise of a lifetime when her mom, who had been deployed for months, showed up at school Friday morning.
Master Sgt. Lori Petersen was deployed in Afghanistan for four months and while her daughter Lexi knew what day she'd come home, she didn't know when exactly.
So when her mom showed up unexpectedly at school, tears of joy were shed.
"I'm happy she's home, it's not easy being a senior in high school without your mom there," Lexi said.
Petersen joined the shortly military after 9/11 and currently serves in the 442nd Fighter Wing of the U.S. Air Force.
"I was over in Afghanistan closing up shop there, and my job was basically to take care of people, make sure their needs were met and the morale was high," Petersen said.
Despite long periods of going without her mom, Lexi says she is proud of the works she does.
"I love her and I'm happy she's home," Lexi said.