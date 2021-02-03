Moila Shrine Country Club has set a deadline to sign up 200 new members by March 1.
Club leaders are trying to reach that benchmark before the golf course reopens and plan do so by hosting membership drives.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the club was able to sign up more than 80 golfers, and it will be hosting a membership drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Moila Golf Pro Shop.
The course has been closed since September after Moila officials terminated their lease agreement with GreatLIFE KC, which previously managed the club. Craig Recreation Enterprises, owned by businessman Steven Craig is now overseeing operations of the golf course, the pool and food and beverage service while the Shriners will continue their organization's work. The grounds of the course will be restored to their original form, much like the St. Joseph Country Club, which also is owned by Craig.
“We all have confidence in the fact that this is going to do nothing but make the golf course a lot more playable,” said Dave Ingersoll, the Shriners' recorder.
The ultimate goal for the club would be to sign up as many members and Shriners as possible. Moila would like to see a good number of golfers under the age of 35 sign up this year as well.
“To me, it would be fabulous if we got 50 young golfers come in and sign up. They’re the future. We’d love to have as many young guys as we can,” Ingersoll said.
Ingersoll said if the goal of 200 members is not reached by March 1, money will be refunded those who already have signed up.
The club will offer membership and Shriner rates for those who would like to use the club's pool as well, which they plan to reopen after roughly a year. People also can opt to use just the pool.
The fitness center at Moila was originally on the second floor of the building, but that equipment was taken out and the club has no plans to reopen it anytime soon.