Moila Country Club's golf course will be closed the rest of the year, but officials with the Shriners Association said they're working to get it back open by next season.
Moila Country Club officials met Wednesday night to discuss the future of the club and golf course after a letter was sent to members stating it was closed. GreatLIFE KC, the most recent manager of the course, is transitioning out of the club, and the overall ownership is going back to the local Shriners Association.
Dan Baker with the Shriners said the hope is to make improvements to the course and get it reopened next spring. The remainder of the Moila facility is continuing to stay open for members.
Steve Craig, CEO of Craig Realty Group, attended the meeting Wednesday night and said the group talked about ways to move forward with GreatLIFE's departure.
"I recognized early on that if GreatLIFE was gone and they were part of what was keeping it there, then they were probably going to need some help," Craig said.
Craig said the Shriners are working on ways to improve overall experience for members throughout the club.
"For the last two days we worked on budgets to be able to operate the facility itself without the golf course and keeping the doors open so Moila Shriners can keep operating and doing what they do best, which is helping children," Craig said.
GreatLIFE also has been operating the St. Joseph Country Club since 2015, and Craig has been working on a contract to buy that facility.
"I spent a lot of my childhood playing golf and tennis there," Craig said. "The number one thing I want to express to people is that I want to make the club better."
When Craig takes ownership on Oct. 1, he wants to work on a plan to let Moila golfers come to the St. Joseph Country Club for the remainder of the season.
Craig believes the club can do a much better job on its course, as well as food service and giving members the best possible experience.
"Even though the course is a great course, I think everyone would agree that there's opportunities for improvement," Craig said.
Craig said the St. Joseph and Moila country clubs are important amenities to the community and losing them would be tragic and he plans to work to keep them around for a long time.