The resurfacing project on the Belt Highway will conclude with paving and striping, set to begin this Sunday, Oct. 11.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface the Belt from Interstate 29 (at Exit 50) to Route FF and Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) between the Belt Highway and I-29.
In order to reduce the impact to drivers and businesses in the project area, operations will be conducted at night, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday. No work is planned overnight on Saturdays. If needed, to complete the project on time, the schedule may be adjusted.
Nightly work will begin Oct. 11, at the interchange of south U.S. Route 169 and I-29 near Leonard Road. U.S. Route 169 is narrower in this section, with several entrance and exit points. For crews to work safely and efficiently, the work will require the closure of the exit ramp from northbound I-29 to U.S. Route 169 (Exit 44), the exit ramp from U.S. Route 169 to southbound I-29 (Exit 44) and the driveway to Love’s Truck Stop at Leonard Road. This work is scheduled to be completed by the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14. The ramps and drive will re-open each day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Following the paving mentioned above, the planned progression of work is:
-- Paving the turn lanes, intersections and side street entrances through the project limits, moving from the south to the north. This includes the ramps at U.S. Route 36 and at I-29 (Exit 50). This should take two to three nights to complete. Some intersections and ramps may be briefly closed during paving.
-- Paving on Frederick Boulevard from the Belt Highway to I-29, including the ramps at Exit 47. The ramps may be briefly closed during paving.
-- Paving the mainline of the Belt Highway.
-- Driving lanes of the Belt Highway – northbound lanes first, then southbound.
-- Passing lanes the Belt Highway – northbound lanes first, then southbound. During this phase of paving, U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Road) between the Belt Highway and I-29 (Exit 50) may be closed for up to two nights in segments from the Belt Highway to Cook Road and from Cook Road to North Village Drive.
-- Striping.
All work is expected to be finished in early November.
Crews will work with all businesses with entrances within the project limits to minimize the impact on business traffic. Motorists may notice delays and turning may be restricted.
Also next week, MoDOT crews will be working on a project to resurface a section of Interstate 29 in Buchanan County with bridge approach work. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to resurface I-29 from just south of Route O to the Platte County line.
On Monday, Oct. 12, crews are scheduled to begin work on the southbound concrete approaches to the Pigeon Creek Bridge, located near the 39.6 mile marker. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. Crews will begin working in the driving lane first, followed by the passing lane. Each side is expected to take one week to complete.
All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.