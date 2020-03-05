The future of the Interstate 229 bridge is still up in the air as the Missouri Department of Transportation continues its public information phase of the project.
On Thursday, project leaders presented an audience of residents and business owners with the final six alternatives that are being explored.
These alternatives have been discussed in various public meetings in the past, but MoDOT District Planning Manager Shannon Kulisek said the goal is to reach as many members of the public as possible with the plans before determining a final project.
“Not everyone has seen all of these alternates,” Kusilek said. “So, we’re going out a second time to all the people who haven’t seen what these alternates are to get their input, feedback and hopefully learn some more information about these alternates to make sure we are going down the right path.”
The meetings are required by the federal government as part of the process to evaluate the impact that major projects have on the community and the environment, but Kusilek said the input has been valuable as MoDOT has whittled down the number of alternatives from around 20 potentials.
The remaining projects, which can be viewed in detail at stjoe229.com, include an option to rehabilitate the existing bridge for around $50 million, and an option to do nothing, which MoDOT said is not a real possibility due to the condition of the structure.
There are four other “reasonable alternatives” MoDOT is looking at, but no single project has been chosen as a favorite. Each of those involve demolishing the existing double-decked bridge.
RA1, known as the “arterials east” plan, would involve traffic being routed through Downtown on local collector streets including Sixth Street, Fourth Street, Third Street, Francis Street and Felix Street. This option is expected to cost around $36 million.
RA2, known as the “Second Street and Main Street” option would involve creating a new two-lane road south of Downtown at street level in the place of the current bridge. The road would connect with Main Street and Second Street, moving traffic through the west side of the Downtown district. This option is expected to cost between $35 million and $40 million.
RA3, known as the “Roundabouts” option, would be similar, but roundabouts would be constructed at the northern and southern sections of the new roadway to connect with the existing sections of highway. This option is expected to cost between $40 million and $45 million.
RA4, known as the “Parkway extension,” would involve a two-lane parkway/boulevard being constructed from McArthur Drive on the north end of the project to a new bridge with a direct connection to Duncan Street at the south end of project. This option is expected to cost between $35 million and $40 million.
All of these would require partial or full de-designation of I-229 as an interstate. MoDOT officials said this would not impact the maintenance or repair schedule or funding for the highway.
Kusilek said the process of meeting with the public will continue for some time, and actually work could be five or more years away.
“It’s possible that in 2025, maybe a little bit later, we could start seeing some work, depending on what the alternate is,” Kusilek said.