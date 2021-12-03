The Missouri Department of Transportation budget is higher than it has been in decades after an increase in state gas tax, a federal transportation bill that passed several weeks ago and potential American Rescue Plan dollars.
MoDOT met with the public and Northwest Missouri leaders at the YMCA in Cameron to discuss its plans with the budget, and as the looming possibility of taking down the bridge has been met with backlash, leaders discussed options for the bridge.
Terry Ecker, commissioner for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, said that it is not a forgone conclusion that the bridge will be taken down, although three out of five plans involve taking down the bridge. The two other options consist of continued rehab of the bridge or keeping the bridge up and doing nothing.
"The reason that we're in this process and it is started is because the bridge is going to need some major repair, and it's going to cost about $50 million, so in partnership with the community and our regional planning partners, we want to look at what the community wants," Ecker said.
With the increase in budget, MoDOT has $1.017 billion allocated for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The program will distribute $29 million in safety, $732 million in asset management and $256 million in system improvements.
"The governor passed Senate Bill 262, which was an increase in the state gas tax, and then just in the last three weeks, the federal government passed a new five-year transportation bill, and the combination of those two things ... is going to give us probably in the next five-year funded plan an additional $2 billion of revenue to spend on much needed transportation projects that really have gone on for the last couple of decades," said Ed Hassinger, deputy director and chief engineer for MoDOT.
In Northwest Missouri, around $375 million out of $2 billion statewide will be used in a tiered model. Projects include interstate reconstruction to Route N to U.S. Highway 136 in Bethany, flood resilience at Missouri 45 to Missouri River, replacing the Brownville bridge and constructing a new interchange at Cook Road at I-229.
"There's no place in the state that I go, that doesn't have the exact same opinion. They don't think they get their share, so what we do and what our commission is really put in place is an allocation formula that's based on factual data," Hassinger said.
