Sections of Interstate 29 will be getting a much-needed facelift to the tune of $14 million, with the first phase of work underway near Frederick Avenue.
Road work will take place over 14 miles in various spots from Business 71 to Route O. The project is expected to finish in late October.
MoDOT is currently working on a full-depth pavement replacement near Fredrick Avenue, which began earlier this month. The 800-foot project will take place until July.
Austin Hibler, the MoDOT district construction and materials engineer, said the area is in need of serious work due to its deteriorated state.
"We had some deteriorated pavement there that was causing us problems through the years," he said. "As opposed to simply taking a little bit of the asphalt off and laying a new asphalt, the issues were deeper than that within the pavement below."
Hibler noted that it's unusual to have to do such a wide-scale renovation that requires the road to be taken out and completely rebuilt.
In terms of the construction, Hibler said the section will be filled with new concrete, then new pavement will be added on top.
The hope is that when finished, the surface will last about 10 years. This is the standard goal for any resurfacing project that MoDOT undertakes.
"We understand and we hope that everyone understands that there are issues that come up due to the traffic, due to isolated issues that may come up with this upgrade (and other factors), but we try to get 10 years out of it," Hibler said.
Other tasks in this project include replacing guardrails and resurfacing roads along that same area.
The MoDOT contract was awarded to Herzog Contracting Corp., which is primarily an asphalt contractor. For concrete work, guardrail replacement and other tasks, Herzog hired subcontractors.
The guardrail and paving work will begin in April and will go until October. These tasks will happen during the nighttime.
"The only work that is going to take place during the day is the pavement replacement, simply because that's not something we can do over a single night; it has to be a long-term lane closure," Hibler said. "When we do the guardrail work and the asphalt resurfacing work, that work will only take place at night due to the traffic impacts in this area."
As the weather warms up, MoDOT will have more crew members working on various projects in the area. All officials ask is for drivers to be aware when traveling in these areas during this time of the year.
"It's the time of the year when it starts to pick up. You see not only our construction contractors out there, but our staff out there taking care of roadside issues, picking up trash, striping and anything of that nature," Hibler said. "We just ask that you be aware, pay attention, as well as buckle up and put the phone down."
