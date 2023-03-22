Roadwork project to service I-29 currently underway


Sections of Interstate 29 will be getting a much-needed facelift to the tune of $14 million, with the first phase of work underway near Frederick Avenue. 

Road work will take place over 14 miles in various spots from Business 71 to Route O. The project is expected to finish in late October. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

