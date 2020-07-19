Missouri citizens who are in high-risk areas for rising waters and flooding know about insurance for their properties all too well.
But homeowners who aren't even close to waterfronts still should be curious as to what the benefits getting flood insurance could do for them.
According to Quotewizard.com, Missouri ranked fifth out of all states in the last two decades for the highest percentage increase of individual residential flood claims. Iowa, Wyoming, Utah and Alaska were the only four states that ranked higher.
The website studied insurance information for homeowners over the last two decades by analyzing FEMA flood data. A data analyst said Missouri had a 118% increase.
A flood insurance claim is what is being paid out to the insured by the insurer after damage is done to property. So the rate of growth can be attributed to more flooding in the area over the last two decades and the amount of severe weather that has gone through. Other factors are included as well.
“From 1997 to 2006, the average flood insurance claim in Missouri was $9,800. From 2007 to 2016, the average flood insurance claim grew to over $21,000,” Adam Johnson, a data analyst with Quotewizard.com, said. “Obviously there is some inflation of construction that needs to be considered there, but what it tells us is that the claims in Missouri are getting significantly more expensive.”
If the average price that the insured are getting in Missouri is increasing at one of the highest rates in the country, would that mean the yearly rate coming out of the homeowner’s pocket is close to the top as well?
“Cost per claims is going up while the cost of insurance stays relatively low,” Johnson said. “Given those rates, it looks like it is because of the severity of the floods and how much damage they can cause.”
The average rate a household was paying in the state for insurance a year was $1,071. Kansas sits at an average of $882 per year. Missouri is in the middle of the pack for states in average insurance coverage.
“In Missouri, whether you are near water or not, floods are not rare and can cause quite a bit of damage,” Johnson said. “When you look at the claim price to the coverage price for Missouri, it looks like the price would be well worth getting covered.”
Only 0.7% of Missourians have a flood insurance policy.
See the full study at quotewizard.com.