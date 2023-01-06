The Selfie Zone officially opened (copy)

Missouri residents ranked 14th nationally according to a recent study for taking the most selfies. Local therapist Ellen Beier discusses the reasons behind why individuals may be taking so many selfies.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A recent study shows that Missouri residents take 1.57 selfies per week on average, the 14th most nationally, but a question remains: Why are people so inclined to point the camera toward themselves?

With social media and technology having evolved to a point in which we document a large part of our lives, the reasons may vary. Ellen Beier, a therapist in St. Joseph, said she believes there are likely good and bad reasons behind selfies.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.