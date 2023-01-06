Missouri residents ranked 14th nationally according to a recent study for taking the most selfies. Local therapist Ellen Beier discusses the reasons behind why individuals may be taking so many selfies.
A recent study shows that Missouri residents take 1.57 selfies per week on average, the 14th most nationally, but a question remains: Why are people so inclined to point the camera toward themselves?
With social media and technology having evolved to a point in which we document a large part of our lives, the reasons may vary. Ellen Beier, a therapist in St. Joseph, said she believes there are likely good and bad reasons behind selfies.
“One of the things I do say to clients all the time is pay attention to yourself, and of course, I don’t mean that specifically in a ‘How do I look?’ or all of those things,” Beier said. “It’s important to pay attention to yourself because sometimes people are just paying attention to everybody else, and they’re losing a lot of their own energy in just paying attention to other people. A selfie is one way to pay attention to yourself, to notice yourself.”
While Beier could not say why the numbers fluctuated from state to state, she did question in what way selfies are being taken — in a critical way, or to document things that bring the photographer peace and joy?
The study surveyed 2,302 individuals across the country, from baby boomers to Gen Z. Gen Z men and women took the most selfies in the study. With younger generations more likely using social media, Beier said selfies through platforms could be used as a means of connection.
“It can also be a way of creating a really curated connection where you control what’s being put out about you, so I think there’s two sides to that,” Beier said. “If you are so insecure or not accepting of yourself that you have to put out carefully curated things about yourself, then that’s probably not the healthiest thing ever. But there’s also a bit in there about taking selfies that I like that is like, ‘I kinda get to control the narrative about me and my life a little bit.’”
Beier said while selfies can be looked at with negative connotations, the evolution of taking pictures should be noted, in that the person behind the camera can now, too, be easily included in the memory by just flipping to the front camera of a phone.
“I remember the time that you didn’t take pictures of yourself. You had to wait for somebody else to notice you,” Beier said. “We’re all editors of our own life to some extent, which has its pros and cons, but to realize that it gives some control of, ‘Hey, I notice me,’ and that’s a good thing.”
In her own experience of taking selfies, Beier said she realized she had found more self-acceptance, especially when taking selfies with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.