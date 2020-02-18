Creating an international experience for all Missouri Western State University students was the goal President Matthew Wilson had for the new Global Center on campus.
Students and faculty gathered Tuesday afternoon for the grand opening of the center in Eder Hall Room 101.
Wilson began working on the project at the start of the school year because of all the international experience and expertise the university had that he felt should be shown.
"We had an international center and we thought let's up our game and turn it into a global center so everybody that comes to Missouri Western knows we have this international presence," Wilson said.
Another aspect that inspired Wilson to make this project happen at Western was his own international experience in Japan, where he lived for 14 years.
"My outlook on life changed and I gained an appreciation for how I had been raised, but also how people in the Japanese culture had been raised and the values they had," Wilson said.
Wilson wants to provide an opportunity to students interested in studying abroad and said the Global Center will be that resource.
"It's always been my goal to expose them to different ideas and concepts that you would see outside of our country," Wilson said.
The university offers trips to seven different countries and plans to add more with the help of faculty in the Global Center.
Students already have began to take advantage of the center, including Kelly Khew, from Malaysia, one of the 27 countries represented by international students at the university.
"It feels like home because outside there's a lot of Americans, and when we come here not all of us are really good at English so it doesn't really matter when we come here," Khew said.
Khew said not only are they with students from similar countries, but they have the chance to learn about a new cultures and languages from the variety of students.
The location of the center is in the Admissions office at the entrance of the university. Wilson believes this will help spread their message to everyone who visits the campus.
"Anyone that walks into the university in this building will be welcomed by flags from around the world that represent that nations of the students we have here on campus and what a message that sends to the people coming here," Wilson said.
Wilson said the turnout for the opening was exceptional and is a testament to the observation he made a year ago -- that people are interested and committed to international learning and exposure.