The capacity of Missouri Western State University's nursing program will be expanded by 10, up from 50, the campus administration has announced.
“There is a critical and growing need for registered nurses, with career opportunities growing faster than most other occupations,” said Dr. Crystal Harris, interim dean of the College of Science & Health.
Harris said the program prepares students with hundreds of hours of hands-on training in regional clinics and in simulation labs. The expanded capacity is being funded by grants via the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, stated to be worth just under $558,000.
Missouri Western said in 2019, 97.6% of those who graduate from its baccalaureate nursing program passed the National Licensing Exam for Nurses on the first attempt, above a national average of 88.18%. A job placement rate of 95% is cited in the university's news release.
For more information, visit missouriwestern.edu/nursing/traditional-bsn/.