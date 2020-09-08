Of the many goals that 20-year-old Rhys Yarbrough has, becoming a social media sensation was not one of them. But she got that wish anyway.
Born with one ear, due to a craniofacial condition called Goldenhar syndrome, Yarbrough has used it to create some good humor, making several TikTok videos that have garnered about 70 million total views.
“This is crazy. Like, I live in St. Joseph, Missouri. This doesn’t happen to people here. Who thought my people would find my life interesting?” she said, laughing.
The videos feature Yarbrough teaching people about how she, jokingly, wears face masks comfortably. One has her attaching a PopSocket to her head, another has her using Command Strips and a third has her attaching her prosthetic ear.
The idea came to Yarbrough through a mixture of suggestions from friends and encouragement from her boyfriend when she was shopping.
“I was in the parking lot and I just put them on. I didn’t even watch the final videos. I just posted them,” she said.
Becoming a sensation literally overnight on the video platform, most famous for dances and comedic skits, Yarbrough discovered the next day that the video accrued millions of likes and views.
“I was shaking. Like, ‘How is this happening to me?’” she said.
A political science major at Missouri Western State University, Yarbrough keeps busy balancing her virtual classes at Missouri and working at Starbucks. While becoming a TikTok star is a goal of her 13-year-old sister, she said it wasn’t a thought in her wildest dreams.
“It’s been kind of fun to poke fun at her,” Yarbrough said, laughing.
Growing up, Yarbrough said she underwent nine surgeries to address complications with Goldenhar syndrome, like corrections to her jaw and cheeks. At times, she said, it was tough not knowing other people dealing with it. With her video getting shared around social media, she said she’s been able to connect with others who know her struggle.
“I’ve got hundreds of messages from people saying, like, ‘My son has that, I have that and I’ve never seen anybody do it like you do’ and ‘You’re so funny’ and ‘You’ve made me feel normal today.’ They bring so much joy to me because I wish I had that, and I feel so, I guess, blessed to be that person for somebody else,” she said.
In talking with others with Goldenhar syndrome, Yarbrough also feels a little bit of guilt because she knows the cyberbullying that other people who have been more harshly affected by it have gone through.
“(I know) somebody who has a more severe form of Goldenhar where it affected both sides. She’s on TikTok, too. The comments she gets are horrible, like people telling her that they’re scared of her and that she should kill herself,” she said.
The worry for Yarbrough is that she got attention because she’s viewed as a more socially acceptable example of the syndrome.
“This has all been really great. I’ve gotten a lot of support, but I’m worried that I get that support because I still look ‘normal,’” she said.
With her elevated platform, Yarbrough wants to use it to tell others to treat all people as normal and to be kind to everyone.
“People with disabilities, impairments, they all live normal lives ... That’s just an aspect, but it’s not what makes them,” Yarbrough said.
While Yarbrough believes the TikTok fame is fleeting, she wants to use whatever she believes is left of it to do good. After the videos went viral, she teamed up with PopSocket to choose some designs in her name to benefit a cranial facial center that’s a part of a Colorado Hospital.
“It will focus on people that are born with like conditions like mine. The timing just fit perfectly, because September is also Cranial Facial Awareness Month. So it all just feels like stars have aligned,” she said.
Since the videos went viral, Yarbrough has given interviews to outlets like Buzzfeed. It’s been enough attention that she said she’s not sure if she wants to make another video.
“I think I’m more just scared because if I do anything else, people are like ‘We don’t care. Just put things on your ear. Like, that’s why you’re viral. Don’t do anything else.’ I want to keep it going. But ... I don’t, I’m not creative,” she said, laughing.