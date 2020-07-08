The news that Missouri Western State University President Matthew Wilson will be leaving his position for a new job didn't surprise many students on campus.
The sudden news wasn't shocking to Cameron Edmonson, a student at the university.
"I wasn't really shocked. I was just disappointed," Edmonson said.
He said news that Wilson's house was for sale a few weeks back made him uneasy about the president's position with the university. Edmonson said a change needs to happen now.
"I've thought there was a bunch of shady stuff with not a lot of student input, and I've thought that from the beginning," Edmonson said.
Another student, Turner Parsons, agreed there was too much going on this past year with changes to the university. It's one of the reasons she just completed her last semester there.
"I was actually really disappointed," she said. "I feel like he came to Missouri Western, made a mess and left."
With changes over the past year, Parsons decided she won't be returning in the fall. She was part of the journalism program and feels left behind.
"[It] really, really affected me. It made me feel like they didn't want me as a student there," Parsons said.
Both Edmonson and Parsons said their time at Missouri Western has been great, but both wish there were more student-centered decisions happening.
"I really love Missouri Western, I loved the journalism program, I loved every person I was with, but it just comes down to the school," Parsons said.
The students said they hope the next president will be someone with a more student-centered mindset and are excited to see a change.
Wilson has said he will remain with the university as needed for a smooth transition.