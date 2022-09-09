top story Missouri Western students help clean up St. Joseph By Jaden Miller News-Press NOW Jaden Miller Author email Sep 9, 2022 Sep 9, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MWSU students participate in 'Griffs Give Back' Video play button MWSU students participate in 'Griffs Give Back' MWSU students participate in 'Griffs Give Back' Show more Show less MWSU students participate in 'Griffs Give Back' MWSU students participate in 'Griffs Give Back' Missouri Western students help clean up trash near King Hill in St. Joseph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students at Missouri Western State University hit the highway to participate in the second annual "Griffs Give Back" this morning. "Griffs Give Back" is a Missouri Western tradition that allows students and faculty to give back to their community.This year, the Griffs traveled to King Hill to clear the area of debris and trash.Students split into two teams, black and gold, and spent about three hours cleaning up local streets and sidewalks.After all visible trash was cleared, the Griffs were taken to Hyde Park for a free picnic lunch before heading back to Missouri Western. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student Missouri Western State University Highway Griffs Give Back Trash Cleaning Sidewalk Street Jaden Miller Author email Follow Jaden Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Restaurant Inspections August restaurant inspections +2 Military 139th Airlift Wing targets new aircraft model +2 Home & Garden Master Gardeners to hold symposium at Albrecht-Kemper Local News Jeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 11th year More Local News → Local Forecast 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
