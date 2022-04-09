On April 9, over 100 students from Missouri Western State University came together for The Big Event, a volunteer affair designed to promote a cleaner St. Joseph community.
Students worked for over two hours in different groups, cleaning various streets throughout the downtown area. Students picked up trash, raked leaves, dug out dirt and grass and helped residents by removing debris from their yards.
The event was organized by Missouri Western's Student Government President, Nathan Scott, and Director of Griffs Give Back, Luke Armstrong. Scott gave his thoughts on The Big Event, as well as a description of the plan for the day.
"The Big Event is a really cool community service-oriented event that we do at Missouri Western, where we go out into the community as students, faculty and staff, and we try and beautify St. Joseph a little bit and help out some of our neighbors in the community," Scott said. "We have a few streets identified that we're going to go out, and we're going to try and beautify the neighborhood a little bit, help with some yard work, do what we can to pick up trash and just overall make it look a lot better than it started out the day with."
According to Luke Armstrong, he and Missouri Western's Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students, Dr. Brett Bruner, were inspired to bring The Big Event to St. Joseph after seeing the good its creators achieved at Texas A&M.
Armstrong also stated that Missouri Western's Student Government Association (SGA) plans to continue The Big Event as an annual tradition for students to take part in. Armstrong did note that he will not be on staff with SGA next semester; however, he stated that measures have already taken place to ensure the event is around for years to come. Scott, who recently won his re-election bid for the next semester, confirmed his support of continuing The Big Event.
"I think that it's really important that Missouri Western gives back to the community that it is in and thank them for all the support that they've given us over the years," Scott said.
Anyone interested in learning more about The Big Event can contact Dr. Bruner at 816-271-5991 or by visiting his office in Blum 228
