As many agencies and programs offer assistance with administering vaccines locally, one group of 200 Missouri Western nursing students is stepping up to help.
For the students it's an opportunity to receive credit toward clinical hours as well as assist in the midst of high demand for vaccines throughout the region.
Students are assisting Tuesday through Friday at the vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center as well as helping with regional mass vaccination sites, such as the one that took place Friday in Savannah.
"It was a very great experience, being able to take part in it, just something very historic," said Jeremiah Smith, who was one of around 12 nursing students who assisted with administering around 2,000 vaccines in Savannah on Saturday.
Mitch Dunlap, another student that helped at the mass vaccination clinic, said he was energized by the positive attitude from those who were vaccinated. Dunlap enjoyed being a part of the extensive process that went into creating a successful event.
"To get out there, and to be able to make that kind of an impact on people, it just lifted my spirits and just recharged my fire for why I picked this profession," Dunlap said.
The help from Missouri Western nursing students also gave them valuable learning experiences as they assisted the community in its push to expedite vaccination efforts.
"I see this as a really important way for us to serve our community, the community that supports us, and I think, in some ways, we have an obligation to do that," Missouri Western Pre-Licensure Coordinator and Professor Dr. Heather Kendall.
Students were thankful for the opportunity to connect with over 2,000 people as they helped administer shots, file paperwork and observe them after receiving the shot.
"We did get a lot of essential like clinical practice of giving less immunizations to those patients, but we also got a lot of experience with that therapeutic communication that is so important with your patients," Maelea Coulson said.
Brett Shanks, a nursing student at Western said he wants to be an ER nurse and the experience from the vaccination clinic was very helpful.
"It's very fast paced, you had to keep up with everything, every time a new person came through you just had to be able to adapt. and work with the person," Shanks said.
Nursing Department Chair Dr. Jacklyn Gentry said they will continue to help as the need is there. Gentry said they have up to 12 nursing students with an instructor each time they assist with vaccinations.