A sea of red will soon converge at Missouri Western State University for the first day of Chiefs training camp on Sunday.
Missouri Western has held the honor of hosting the Chiefs’ training camp since 2010, but they are only under contract through 2024.
Missouri Western State University President Elizabeth Kennedy said the school exercised its option to host in 2023 and 2024 as part of the current contract. But she hopes to continue the tradition of training camp in St. Joseph.
“Probably in March of next year would be when I would guess we would all sit down and talk about whether or not, or how I guess — I'm going to be optimistic — how we're going to restructure coming again to Missouri Western for training camp.”
Kennedy said she can feel the excitement on campus whenever the Chiefs arrive.
“Our campus community gets really jazzed up because they start coming the first week of July, end of June, and it just trickles in. but you'll walk around and see folks who work for Missouri Western wearing Chiefs gear.”
To prepare for training camp this year, Kennedy said the university made some security improvements this year ahead of camp, such as new cameras, more wi-fi access, and power supplies.
Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said the preparation to ensure the training camp runs efficiently and the commitment to the fan experience have been heartwarming.
“The game is really, really an opportunity for our fans to see our things up close and personal, and we want that experience to be as good as it possibly can,” he said. “So, we're excited about the season. We're excited about starting and kicking off here, and it all does start here in St. Joe.”
Donovan said he is looking forward to the partnership with Missouri Western through at least next year.
“I Will say one thing about St. Joe. From the first time we came here, the citizens, the fans, the business community have been so welcoming and so supportive. It really does feel like home when we come up here,” he said.
