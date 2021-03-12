While there's still no official word on the Kansas City Chiefs training camp returning to St. Joseph this summer, Missouri Western State University officials are proceeding with plans for Patrick Mahomes and company to be on campus.
“We are far from being able to announce a schedule of protocols,” Dr. Josh Looney, the athletic director and Missouri Western, said. “We still have planning calls with the Chiefs that happen every February. Who knows what the future holds that will determine requirements, but we feel confident where the virus is heading.”
Back in 2020 the Chiefs signed a three-year extension agreement with the university continue to host camp in St. Joseph, with two additional years being a team option. In that agreement there was language about improvements to seating and renovations to the dormitories where the Chiefs stay during camp.
Then the coronavirus pandemic changed everything, and the NFL forced teams to remain at their home facilities for training. However, work on the requested improvements has continued at Missouri Western.
“We completed the field renovations in anticipation for last year's camp. The big brunt of that was creating the big berm hill for seating,” Looney said. “The Scanlon Hall piece we had hoped to have done before last year's training camp. When COVID entered the picture in March we delayed it, so we are a year later on that.”
Scanlon Hall, as previously reported by News-Press NOW, will be renovated with non-university funds. The expectation is to complete those renovations to the freshman dorms once students move out this semester.
The newly appointed president of Missouri Western said she is excited for the opportunity of the Chiefs coming back but also knows there are unique challenges ahead.
“We are very excited, it is great for Missouri Western and our St. Joseph community,” Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy said. “Who knows what the (COVID-19) numbers will be in July, but working with the Chiefs and our local governing bodies we are ready to handle whatever the needs and challenges the pandemic poses.”
Kennedy also said that when the renovations at Scanlon Hall are complete, they will serve as another recruiting point for incoming freshmen to boost facilities that other Division II schools do not have.
A lot can change between now and late July, and there is no saying if fans will be allowed or how many could come in each day. Looney said there have been preliminary talks with the Chiefs about online ticketing and how it would work, but that is still in the future.
Looney added that one thing the university can start working on is preparations for COVID-related issues that come with hosting camp. The Chiefs have shared information based on their camp in Kansas City last year for what worked and what did not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.