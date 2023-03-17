Dr. James Scanlon

James Scanlon served as president of Missouri Western University from 2001-2008.

 Courtesy of Missouri Western

James Scanlon, former Missouri Western State University president who helped the school achieve university designation, died on Tuesday at 79 years old.

Scanlon served as Missouri Western's president for seven years before retiring in 2008.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.