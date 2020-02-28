Missouri Western State University announced Friday that it'll start taking a deeper look into what the university needs to invest in and reduce in the near future to remain sustainable.
President Matthew Wilson wants the university to be proactive and ahead of the curve over the next two months by implementing a retrenchment policy.
"You can't be all things to all people, particularly when you're challenged in the world of resources," Wilson said.
Wilson will be convening a financial advisory council immediately, consisting of leaders on campus to make the needed decisions.
"We'll sit down and talk about where we are from a financial standpoint, not only today, but where we're going," Wilson said.
Western is 977 full-time undergraduate students fewer now then it was 10 years ago. However, faculty numbers have increased by 15.
"As we got through a review of campus programs, it may mean we're eliminating programs while we're investing in others," Wilson said.
The council plans to make a recommendation to the Board of Governors on March 6, on whether or not to move forward with the program review.
The next item that would kick in under the retrenchment policy is an academic review board getting put into place.
"It'll consist of a member from the Office of Academic Affairs, all of the academic deans and then four chairs that'll be involved," Wilson said.
Wilson said they'll look at how many students have graduated from programs over the last five years on a yearly basis. There will be a strong focus on workforce development and a look at careers that are popular in today's economy.
"We'll be investing more into our nursing program," Wilson said. "We admit 50 students into our nursing cohort every year and we're looking at taking that to 60."
Other investments will be in the Craig School of Business, adding a program related to professional sales development and hiring faculty for engineering technology focus.
"We'll be forced to make a whole host of difficult decisions in terms of programs that we just don't have the enrollment and don't have the workforce pathways coming out," Wilson said.
Wilson wants feedback from the campus community before moving forward and will have announcements along the way of recommendations the academic review board makes about certain programs.
"As we come together and have discussions and look at programs, the university is going to come out much stronger," Wilson said.
The university is excited to implement new programs, including Gold Fridays, new scholarship programs, the center for service, Esports and women's lacrosse.