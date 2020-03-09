The Missouri Veterans Commission is restricting access to visitors, vendors and volunteers due to concerns around COVID-19.
The home in Cameron, Missouri, posted on Facebook about the restrictions.
"This is being done to ensure we attempt all efforts to prevent the virus from entering our home," the group said in the post.
The staff there is still encouraging family members to contact their loved ones, and said they'll assist people with the use of FaceTime or other video communications.
They also encourage family members to communicate with the home's staff. The shift supervisor can be reached at 816-724-5320.
On Saturday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. Another case was announced in Johnson County, Kansas.