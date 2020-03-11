The Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron Missouri is not allowing visitors or outside distributors inside the building in order to protect the spread of COVID-19 to residents.
The precautions are being taken after Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the state on Sunday.
“These are America's heroes. We're here to protect the veterans and that's what we're doing, we want to make sure or keep out the virus as best as we can," Cameron Veterans Home Administrator David Hibler said.
Jamie Melchert, communications director for the Missouri Veterans Commission, said that the decision was made to limit visitors and any other outside guests from being inside the homes. He said there is no timeline for when they will lift the restrictions.
"We'll continue to work with the CDC at a national and state level, Department of Health, and of course, the Department of Public Safety, to continue to monitor it," Melchert said.
The Cameron home houses around 200 veterans. The staff said loved ones can call residents at any time and they also can Facetime residents who will be able to talk to their loved ones with help from the staff.
Hibler said the home addresses any sort of concern immediately.
"Everybody has been very complimentary and thanking us for taking care of the veterans, taking care of their loved ones," Hibler said.
The home also is taking further precautions. They are taking the temperature of every staff member when they arrive to work. They also are having all deliveries dropped off outside and then having staff take the items inside.
While no one within any of the state's veteran homes have had the virus, the commission is taking procedures and training for the possibility of that happening.
"We've taken measures to acquire equipment, and also special training to all of our nursing staff at the home," Melchert said.
Missouri currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19.