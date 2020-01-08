Missouri is seventh in the nation for small business wage growth due to low taxes and a historically low unemployment rate at 3.1%.
Small businesses such as Comfort of Home Healthcare have seen an increase in wages over the last couple years. Co-founder Jason Douglas said the business he and Tad Ulmer started in 2010 was one of the first in St. Joseph to raise wages to $12 an hour.
"When people are submitting their applications, they say what they were making at their last job and we were hiring people at $9, and to attract people we just jumped up to $12," Douglas said.
Douglas said in order to be competitive with other jobs and grow, his business needed more tactics of attraction.
"This is the first year we can actually offer health insurance to our people," Douglas said. "It helped us retain a lot more employees that we need to continue to grow."
As Gov. Mike Parson recently said, unemployment is at an all-time low, but Douglas said that actually has a negative effect with his business because they've recruited people from the unemployment office.
"We actually do better in a recession because that's when people need jobs more," Douglas said.
Douglas and Ulmer have gotten their business to the point they needed with more than 100 employees by raising their wages and adding benefits. They now have two offices, with one in Kansas City, Missouri.
Other than wage growth within small businesses, Douglas said there's a variety of benefits smaller companies have over larger ones.
"Honestly I don't see how a larger company would ever be able to compete with us because we are small and that makes us fast and our decision-makers are right here," Douglas said.
Douglas also said it's important in the health-care business for employees to have empathy and compassion with the people they take care of and that's exactly how they run their business.