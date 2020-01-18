The president of the Missouri Sheriff’s Association said it’s time to take a stand against the Missouri Department of Corrections.
David Parrish, who’s also the sheriff of Lewis County, told News-Press NOW the DOC is paroling too many offenders, leaving local deputies to pick up the slack.
But a spokesperson for the DOC, Karen Pojmann, said it’s not up to the DOC who gets paroled, it’s up to the Missouri Board of Parole, a subset of the agency, and that those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
“And so we now know, generally speaking, that they’re (the DOC) only keeping offenders for one month for every year they’re sentenced,” Parrish said.
Pojmann said that claim simply isn’t true.
“We have heard erroneous claims that there has been a decrease in the average percentage of an original sentence offenders serve in Missouri state prisons and that a typical offender serves less than 15% of the sentence. Neither claim is accurate,” she said in an email. “In truth, the average percent of the sentence served actually has increased slightly over the past five years, from 50% in FY2015 (fiscal year) to 53% in FY2020.”
Parrish said the DOC should be doing more as the agency’s budget has grown substantially in the past two decades.
”We can see in 1997 that the combined budgets for the DOC and the Department of Public Safety was approximately 500 million,” Parrish said. “And in 2018 their budgets combined for over 1.5 billion.”
”So what has happened is they’re spending a lot of money on things that we don’t think are basic functions for incarceration,” he added. “The Department of Corrections is so focused on what they can do to keep the offender out of jail or out of prison.”
Pojmann said parole decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
”It is impossible to predict human behavior,” she said. “To help us better anticipate problems and assess offenders’ risks and criminogenic needs, in the past year, the state has adopted and implemented an evidence-based validated risk and needs assessment tool, the Ohio Risk Assessment System, which helps anticipate risks and make informed decisions about offender management.”
Still, Parrish said it’s often his deputies arresting parolees who violate terms of their release, putting their lives in danger. In addition, Parrish said the DOC won’t act on a warrant issued by the parole board if the parole violation is based on a new criminal charge until that charge is resolved.
”I’ve had a direct conversation with the director, Anne Precythe, who has made it very clear to me that they will not take someone back on a new offense until they see that’s taken care of on a local level,” Parrish said.