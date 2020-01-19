Missouri Gov. Mike Parson raised more than half of a million dollars during the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Republican reported contributions of more than $541,000 during the reporting months of October through December, leaving Parson with well over $1 million in the bank. According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, the governor reported close to $1.4 million in cash-on-hand.
His likely opponent in November also brought in close to a half of million during the last campaign finance reporting period of 2019.
Nicole Galloway, currently the state auditor, raised roughly $441,000 last quarter. After expenses, the Democrat reported an end-of-period war chest of a little over $730,000, almost half of what her Republican rival had on hand.
During the same reporting period, Parson outspent Galloway with $417,000 in disbursements compared to Galloway's expenditures of more than $250,000.
Meanwhile, other statewide candidates were busy last quarter raising funds ahead of the 2020 election.
Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe raised $140,000 last quarter, leaving him with roughly $370,000 in the bank. No Democrat was listed by the Missouri Ethics Commission in that race.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt reported raising $131,000 during the reporting period, with close to $632,000 cash-on-hand. Democrat challengers Rich Finneran raised just over $100,000, with close to $83,000 in the bank after expenses, and Elad Gross brought in over $32,000, with roughly $35,000 in money on hand.
Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has close to $261,000 on hand after taking in $35,000 last period. His likely Democrat challenger, Vicki Lorenz Englund, raised roughly $15,500, with just under $15,000 in the bank.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft brought in a little over $47,000 last quarter, leaving him with more than $293,000 in his campaign coffers. The only Democrat who has filed for the race, Yinka Faleti, raised more than Ashcroft last period — close to $107,000 but only has a little more than $70,000 in the bank.