A Missouri state representative is trying to abolish abortion in the state through the use of several proposed bills, including a bill that aims to classify fertilized eggs as living people and require police to stop abortions.
Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, and co-sponsor Rep. Jeff Shawan, R-Poplar Bluff, have filed House Bill 1799, which states that “fertilization and each human being is hereby deemed a person beginning at the time of fertilization.” The bill goes on to say that law enforcement would affirmatively enforce that these newly defined people not be denied life, liberty or property without due process of the law.
Mallory Schwarz, executive director of the National Abortion Rights Action League of American Pro-Choice Missouri, said that the bill is an example of draconian agenda of forced pregnancy and forced birth.
“The so-called ‘Right to Due Process Act’ introduced by state Rep. Mike Moon is a distraction,” Schwartz said in a press release. “It’s a part of a broader strategy employed by the anti-choice movement to push extreme legislation that will rile up their base and distract from other bills designed to push their ultimate agenda of overturning Roe v. Wade.”
The bill also cuts out the section of law that says state law is subject to the Constitution of the United States and Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade, keeping in line with a concurrent resolution proposed by the Republican representative.
HCR 76 encourages the United States Congress to propose the State Powers Amendment. This amendment would authorize the state’s ability to repeal federal laws and regulations.
The representative also has filed a bill that aims to ban abortion outright in the state of Missouri. House Bill 2285 cuts out sections of law that mention reasonable medical judgement, the viability of fetal development and viable pregnancy. It also gets rid of medical emergency as a defense for abortion and says abortion should be considered an unjustified homicide of an unborn child.
“It is the intent of the General Assembly to provide to unborn children the equal protection of the laws of this state,” the bill reads. “... to establish that a living human child, from the moment of conception, is entitled to the same rights, power, privileges, justice, and protection as are secured or granted by the laws of this state to any human person.”
Schwartz said Missouri is already a difficult state to seek an abortion in, with the only abortion clinic in the state almost being closed last October.
“Already, Missouri Republicans and public officials have abused their positions of power to make abortion completely inaccessible for the 78% of Missouri women who live in counties with no abortion clinic,” Schwartz said. “Make no mistake — the people of Missouri are on guard to oppose this latest attack on our fundamental freedoms.”
M’Evie Mead, director of policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri, said Missouri’s Republicans usually do not side with Moon’s bills, but they are still trying to overturn an important right.
“Gov. Parson signed one of the nation’s most extreme bills, banning abortion before many people even know they’re pregnant; it is currently blocked by a court and not in effect,” the director said of House Bill 126 which was blocked by a federal judge in August. “Governor Parson then turned around and tried to shut down Missouri’s only health center that provides abortion, even having his health department track the periods of Planned Parenthood patients. Missourians’ reproductive freedom is under attack, and the true culprits are Governor Mike Parson and his extreme anti-abortion allies in Republican leadership.”
Along with his anti-abortion bills, Moon also has proposed a bill to prohibit public and charter schools from teaching sex education to students without a parent or guardian’s written consent, a bill to take away the license of doctors giving hormone treatments or conducting gender reassignment surgery to minors, and a bill that was later withdrawn that aimed to require internet providers to block “obscene” websites.
News-Press NOW has reached out to Moon for comment on his bills, but had not received a reply.