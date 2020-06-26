Summertime in Missouri can bring dangerous thunderstorms and life-threatening hazards like lightning strikes.
Lightning kills more than 50 people every year in the United States and injures hundreds.
Four people already have died from lightning this year while getting out of a car, working construction, performing lawn care and walking outside.
“The first thing is, if you hear thunder go inside,” says Kansas City National Weather Service Meteorologist, Emily Klaus. “It doesn’t matter if you’re in a field or a forest, it’s always safer indoors.”
It is recommended to not return outdoors until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike.
“If you are stuck outside during a thunderstorm, your best bet is to limit the amount of body that you have on the ground,” says Klaus. “So laying down will only increase the amount of charge going through your body.”
If you are in a vehicle, the first thing to do is drive away from the storm if possible, but remaining in your car is your next safest option.
Heat lightning, on the other hand, is going to be lightning off in the distance, not a storm that is nearby.
“It is not harmful to a person far away from a storm, but can be to someone within close proximity,” says Klaus.
There are approximately 25 million lightning strikes each year in the United States,” says Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator, Bill Brinton.