The Missouri Farm Bureau is organizing a tractor cruise on July 18. All proceeds benefit the Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.
Check in begins at 8 a.m. at Ag-Power, 10031 Easton, and ends there around 2 p.m. Lunch will be held at the Lion's Club in Helena.
Tickets cost $35 for open-station tractors and $50 for air-conditioned cab tractors. The fee includes lunch for the participants. Additional lunch tickets can be bought for $8 per adult and $4 per child.
Sponsorship also are available. Deadline to register is June 30. For more information, visit https://mofb.org/event/tractorcruise.