Missouri Care in St. Joseph hosted a youth mental health first aid training on Wednesday at its office.
The program is designed to teach parents, teachers and anyone else interested in helping adolescents who are facing mental health or addiction crisis.
In the training, participants were taught signs and risk factors in struggling youth. This included exercises that gave them a chance to see and feel what a child might be facing.
The training was led by a prevention specialist with the Preferred Family Healthcare headquartered in Kirksville, Missouri.
Prevention specialist Cory Eslinger explained how this program came to the area.
"It originally started out in Australia in 2010, I believe. The U.S. kind of borrowed it from them and did a trial testing of it before it finally launched," Eslinger said.
From the time Eslinger started at Preferred Family Healthcare about five years ago, they have held these training programs in this area.
"It's a free training that we do. We cover 27 counties in northern Missouri. There are nine or 10 other locations across the state that do the same thing we do," Eslinger said. "We do anything from community mentoring, working with coalitions, developing coalitions, going to schools, community talks geared around substance use prevention, mental health and suicide awareness."
When asked why this program is important Eslinger said this, "A lot of people love the material, of course, they get a manual that's full of resources and information, as well as us trying to print out local resources locally. Some don't understand that those are out there for them to access or how to access that in their local community."
There will be more training sessions held throughout the year. To find out how to attend a session, contact Missouri Care at 816-383-5901.