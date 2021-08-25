The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the first winners in the Missouri COVID-19 vaccine lottery Aug. 25.
A total of 160 Missourians over the age of 18 received a $10,000 cash prize, and 20 Missourians under the age of 18 received $10,000 in a college savings account.
Among those winners were five Buchanan County residents.
There will be four more rounds of winners. Vaccinated individuals can enter to win or check to see if they won at covidvaccine.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.