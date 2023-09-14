Missouri American Water "Show Me Safety" Fair

Shaylynn Burnham with Missouri American Water welcomes attendees to the 'Show Me Safety' fair. 

 Kirsten Stokes | News-Press NOW

Utility workers got the chance to learn about safety on the job thanks to the “Show Me Safety” fair hosted by Missouri American Water.

The fair, held at Civic Arena, had interactive exhibits, presentations and 5.5 hours of training credit toward a drinking water, distribution or wastewater certification.

