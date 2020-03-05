The Missouri Attorney General has filed charges against a St. Joseph businessman who allegedly stole more than $18,000 from his customers.
Brian Pummell, owner of Houston's Construction LLC, has been charged with three counts of deceptive business practices. According to the report filed by the Missouri Attorney General's Office, Pummell set up contracts with three different customers in late 2018 and failed to do the work for any of them.
One customer hired Pummell in October to build a boat storage building, paying half of the price upfront. That person alleges he gave Pummell $6,000 and has not received any materials or a refund.
A couple hired Pummell to build a pole barn in late December, allegedly paying a $2,400 down payment. They allege they have not received any materials or a refund.
Another customer hired Pummell to build a barn in December, allegedly paying a $9,800 down payment. Unlike the other alleged victims, that customer reported receiving a refund of $3,000 from Pummell.
All of the alleged victims found Pummell through his business's Facebook page and met him in various places around St. Joseph to exchange money and enter contracts.
Pummell has been issued a criminal summons form the Attorney General's Office.