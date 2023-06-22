A counter-protestor wears a transgender flag in March during a rally in Jefferson City at the Missouri Statehouse in favor of a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors. Gov. Mike Parson signed the ban into law on June 7.
The Rev. Brian Kirk, pastor of the First Christian Church in Downtown, speaks about Missouri’s new transgender laws at his office.
Dr. Joseph Sheppard, a family practice physician in Neosho, Missouri, speaks on Thursday about his support for restricting gender therapy for minors.
A statewide ban on gender conversion therapies for minors goes into effect in August, and the degree to which it will impact the local area isn’t clear.
Gov. Mike Parson signed the legislation on June 7, following a trend wherein state legislatures across the country, which are more often than not dominated by Parson’s fellow Republicans, have banned things related to transgender kids and teens. Parson signed another ban on transgender athletes in K-12 and collegiate women’s sports at around the same time.
“We support everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” Parson said in a statement.
The Rev. Brian Kirk, pastor of the First Christian Church in Downtown, said the bans are ill-intentioned and aren’t necessary. Parson, Kirk said, has ratified a solution in search of a problem. Kirk leads a congregation that is emphatically supportive of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) causes.
“I don’t think it’s a major concern of most people,” he said. “It’s performative. People are more interested in the Legislature doing something about crime, doing something about education, than they are worrying about something that really only affects a percentage of 1% of the population, and that would be the trans youth that we have in Missouri.”
Dr. Joseph Sheppard, a family care physician in Southwest Missouri, said medics like himself are obligated to treat young trans people with compassion, to never violate their trust and to provide them the information they need to make an informed decision about their future. However, Sheppard said, he does not provide any gender therapy services, and he opposes any surgical or hormonal treatment that permanently changes the gender of a person under the age of 18.
“I do think we need to protect our adolescents from early decisions like that,” he said. “We don’t let them get married early on. We don’t sign up for the Army at age 15 ... By practice and by culture and by tradition and by law, we try to protect them from harm until they’re at an age where they’re able to make those decisions on their own.”
Andrew Gibson, secretary of the central committee of the Buchanan County Democratic Party, said it is hostile to the existence of transgender minors if a ban on gender therapy is enacted. When their will, and that of their parents, is overridden in this manner by the state, Gibson said, it is discrimination.
“Not only do they feel under-represented and invisible, but they also feel attacked,” he said. “So it’s like a double-negative for them. I think that’s the most troubling thing ... Because they’re anxious and they’re worried about what’s going to happen next, you know?”
Sheppard, who lives in the town of Neosho, Missouri, said it is plausible that minors seeking gender therapy are exceptionally rare. He is also skeptical, he said, of passing new laws to address this problem — the preservation of individual liberty is personally important to him. Yet, bottom line for Sheppard, the desire to ensure decisions are not made before one is mature enough to make them takes precedence.
“Any major, life-changing decisions like that — and I would encourage them on this whether they’re doing chemical or surgical gender therapy change of any sort — I’d encourage them to make those decisions with time,” Sheppard said. “As you get older, as you become an adult, you make these decisions.”
Kirk said policymakers need to stay out of governing individual life choices that are as fundamental as gender identity. It’s simply none of their business, per his argument.
“If you ask most people, ‘Do you even know a trans person?’ I would think, because they’re such a small part of the population, most people would say ‘No.’ And so if you say, ‘Are you concerned about things going on with trans people?’ I would think most people would say ‘No,’” Kirk said. “This is a fringe issue. It’s just not generating a lot of public interest, except in the Legislature.”
