Missouri's minimum wage increased by 85 cents to $11.15 an hour beginning Jan. 1, another step in the statewide plan to reach $12 per hour by 2023.
The increase comes as no surprise to private, non-exempt businesses as the 85-cent climb in the minimum wage has been happening since 2019. Many businesses and larger scale companies throughout St. Joseph, however, advertise their starting pay well above the minimum wage, such as Triumph Foods and Tyson Foods.
The wage increase for non-exempt employees also means an increase for tipped employees. One local business owner, Adam Meisinger of Unique Creations Salon, located at 3601 Faraon St., said the employees of the salon start at $11 per hour not including tips, which is well above the tipped-employee minimum wage of $5.575 per hour. Adjusted with tips, Meisinger said Unique Creations’ stylists earn roughly $28 per hour with tips included.
He said he believes capping off the minimum wage at $12 per hour next year should be reconsidered given the circumstances for some families living off of the bare minimum.
“Say you got two kids (and) one of them is 16, getting a vehicle for them, you've got double the insurance, you have vehicle payments, you have rent or house payment of seven or $800 a month,” Meisinger said. “By then, there’s too much month at the end of the money even, in my opinion, at $12 an hour.”
Missouri joins 23 other states in the U.S. who saw or will see minimum wage increases in 2022. With the federal minimum wage sitting at $7.25 an hour, Meisinger feels the state sits in a good place as they sit well above the federal minimum.
“There’s a lot of jobs out there. Triumph is paying $20 or $21 an hour, and that’s great money. I think with tips and everything, our stylists are about $28. I think it is a good position,” Meisinger said.
