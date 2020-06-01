Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge from underground this year after spending the past 17 summers underground.
“They come up and nobody really knows what the trigger is or how they know it’s been 17 years,” said Shelly Cox, Remington Nature Center naturalist.
Soon these insects will all wake up at once and fill the trees in parts of West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.
“It’s still a little earlier,” Cox said. “Most return in June and stick around through August.”
Cicadas may make their appearance in April in places where soil temperatures reach 68 degrees earlier in the year.
It will not be until 2032 that Missouri experiences its next outbreak of the 17-year cicadas.
But during the summer months, we commonly hear what are called “Dog Days,” a type of cicadas that only have a lifespan of two to five years.
“They are only about 1.5 inches long,” Cox said. “We often hear males making their mating call. They do this by flexing the under part of the abdomen called the tymbals.”
When the tymbals rub against each other, they make the clicking noise to call out to a female.
“These insects are harmless to humans,” Cox said. “They don’t bite or sting, they are just loud.
They could, however, harm plants like orchids and vines where females have a habit of laying their eggs.