Northwest Health Services received a $1 million grant to provide resources to combat opioid addiction in rural Northwest Missouri.
The grant will be used in Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Grundy and Livingston counties. The grant will be used in local hospitals, county health departments, EMS and police departments.
Terry Peterson, director of the Medication Assisted treatment Program at Northwest Health, said the prevention and recovery resources are not available in rural areas. He said that according to a survey Northwest Health Services did before getting the grant, around 40% of people who took the survey thought there was an opioid problem in their community.
Petersen said there needs to be an increased presence in these communities and education in schools regarding opioids and the danger they cause.
"If you've got an opioid addiction of any type, you're driving a long way to get help, so we're going to be recruiting and we'll also be using some of our providers and reducing barriers to treatment," Petersen said.
Petersen said the new programs will become available in September. He said the COVID-19 pandemic will create some challenges for the new program, but it also has created a heightened reason for the resources to be available, especially counseling.
Petersen said telehealth has been expanded due to the pandemic by around 25%, and he is expecting that trend to continue when providing resources.
"We're certainly excited about this opportunity to provide these services in rural areas, which, unfortunately, a lot of times kind of get left behind or on the back page because of their rural denotation," Petersen said.