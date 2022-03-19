St. Joseph residents are accustomed to the sight of a C-130 aircraft high above the city, its gray bulk moving like a great whale untethered from sea and land.
The C-130 Hercules has proven to be a dependable workhorse for the Air Force and Air National Guard, capable of accommodating oversized cargo and landing on dirt strips if needed. In St. Joseph, the C-130 remains central to 139th Airlift Wing’s mission, but a change could be in the air.
Congress this month passed a $750 billion defense appropriations bill that contained one item of particular interest in St. Joseph. The broad spending bill, which made headlines for providing funding for Ukraine, included $1.8 billion to upgrade Air National Guard units to the new C-130J aircraft.
The funding doesn’t mean a new version of the C-130 will be landing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport tomorrow, but it puts the 139th closer to its goal of transitioning from the C-130H to the newer J model.
“The inclusion of funding for the planes in the appropriations bill is a big step forward,” said Col. Gordon R. Meyer, vice wing commander of the 139th. “We could be in the running.”
The 139th Airlift Wing flies the model H versions of the C-130, an aircraft that Meyer calls highly capable and well-maintained.
“We’ve had them for a good, long time,” he said.
The C-130J model was designed to replace an older C-130E and some of the C-130H planes that had seen heavy usage. In addition to technology that reduces long-term operating costs, the C-130J climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed and requires less distance for takeoffs and landings, according to the U.S. Air Force website.
Getting one is a little more involved than going to the lot and picking out a car. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt helped get funding for 16 planes included in the appropriations bill, but the money is directed toward the Air National Guard in general. A selection process will move forward to determine which units actually get the C-130J.
Meyer said he likes the 139th’s chances, given its past performance and the Air National Guard’s investment at Rosecrans.
“We’ve worked really hard to be really good at our mission,” he said. “We believe we are competitive.”
Tama Wagner, director of the St. Joseph Community Alliance, said lobbying for new planes has been ongoing for about a year and will continue until the military makes a final decision. She is hopeful that new planes would solidify the presence of an Air National Guard unit that has grown to become St. Joseph’s fourth-largest employer, with an economic impact of $224 million in 2021.
“Any time the Guard is supported by the federal government, it’s good for St. Joseph,” Wagner said. “We’ve been working on this pretty hard. Until you see the plane on the runway, you don’t want to do any celebrations yet.”
Meyer said new planes would help put the 139th on a path to continue its mission for generations to come. It’s possible St. Joseph residents may one day look to the sky and see the familiar sight of a C-130, not realizing it’s one of the newer J models. From the ground, it would be hard to tell it has six propeller blades instead of four.
“It won’t look much different to the average citizen,” Meyer said. “It is super important to the Guard.”
