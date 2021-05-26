After not holding any gathering for Memorial Day last year due to the pandemic, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in St. Joseph is hosting an observance ceremony this year.
The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Civic Center Park.
“I’ll read a proclamation expressing the city’s thankfulness that we’ve had people who are willing to put on the uniform of their country and risked their lives to save our freedom,” Bill McMurray, mayor of St. Joseph, said.
John Minton, the commander of VFW Post 6760, said there is a backup location in case the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“If we do have inclement weather, we're going to go across the street to the Joyce Raye Patterson (50+ Activity Center) and still have our event," Minton said. "Regardless, we don't care, rain or shine, we're going to have our event.”
Both McMurray and Minton hope to see a big turnout from the community this year.
“I really want families to be there and children, young people to listen and know what veterans do to make this a free country,” Minton said.
The American Legion Post 287 in Savannah, Missouri, has been honoring those who served in the military by displaying banners of veterans along Main Street and the town’s square around the Andrew County Courthouse.
Mark Hummer, commander of the American Legion Post 287, said there are around 68 of 100 banners so far.
“They're either veterans from Savannah and Andrew County or the family is from Andrew County or Savannah," Hummer said. "And it's really interesting because if you even go and look at them, and I've tried to keep them as categorized as I can, there's brothers grouped together, their banners are up there. There's one set that's a grandpa, a son and then a cousin. That's up there together.”
Hummer said the banners will stay up throughout the summer and will come down on Veterans Day.
The legion is hosting a Memorial Day parade in Savannah that will feature the American Legion Riders and the American Legion Auxiliary. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. in Savannah’s town square and end at the city’s cemetery, where there will be a memorial service at Flanders Field.
