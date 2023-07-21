Senate wades into politics of defense bill

There was a time when a defense appropriations bill could sail through Congress like a ship in calm waters.
These aren't those times. The National Defense Authorization Act, packed with amendments on abortion, diversity training and other hot-button issues, passed the House this month on a largely party-line vote.
A mere 666 amendments await as the Senate prepares for its own debate on what's considered a must-pass piece of legislation to fund the military at a time of growing tension with China and a war on NATO's doorstep.
"We need to make sure we're ready for all the challenges that our country faces," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican elected last year to the Senate. "You've got a rising China that's hell-bent on world domination."
At a basic level, this NDAA is not that different from versions that Congress has passed every year since 1961. The 2023 bill would authorize $886 billion for the Defense Department and national security programs. Military personnel would get a 5.2% pay increase.
These days, the expanded scope of the NDAA covers everything from government disclosure of UFO investigations to a Senate amendment that seeks to give members of Congress the legal right to scrub their personal information from the internet. But it's the culture war issues — drag shows, diversity training and abortion — that eroded the sense of bipartisanship attached to the NDAA in the past.
House Republicans viewed many of the amendments as an effort to address what they consider encroaching "wokeness" in the military. One amendment, which banned reimbursement of travel expenses for service members who obtain an abortion, proved especially controversial.
Asked if the abortion issue was worth the risk of derailing the bill in the Democrat-controlled Senate, Schmitt said the same question should be asked of the Biden administration.
"We're all reacting to things the Biden administration has done illegally," he said. "You can't use taxpayer funds for abortion services."
Schmitt said he supports the abortion amendment as well as attempts to ban diversity training in the military. At the same time, he said it's important that lawmakers don't lose sight of the overall goal of the NDAA.
The bill's provisions ultimately trickle down to St. Joseph. While the NDAA does not include specific provisions, the military funding bill would come at a time when the Missouri delegation works to get approval for a new generation of J-model transport aircraft for the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
In May, Schmitt was among those to sign a letter to the director of the Air National Guard supporting the transfer of eight C-130J aircraft to the 139th.
"Obviously that's a huge asset for the state and we're doing everything we can to make sure we have adequate funding," Schmitt said.
